Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lifted Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake; East Coast Asset Management Increased Moodys (MCO) Holding By $315,121

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 841.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc acquired 14,595 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 16,330 shares with $2.34M value, up from 1,735 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $47.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $147.84. About 423,084 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc acquired 1,741 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 128,605 shares with $23.29M value, up from 126,864 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $39.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206.52. About 299,652 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK TO Ba1 FROM Baa3; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FED ADOPTING ‘SOMEWHAT HAWKISH TAKE ON US ECONOMY’; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TELECOM AND CABLEVISIóN TO B1 / AA2.AR; STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook To Positive On Miami-Dade (County of) Fl Port Facility’s Baa1 Rated Seaport Revenue Bonds; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CLASS A NOTES ISSUED BY LOCAT SV S.R.L. -; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS CONDENSATE PRODUCTION WILL REMAIN BROADLY FLAT IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Australian Consumer Loan Abs Issued By Flexigroup; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms United States’ Aaa Rating; Maintains Stable Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Nacogdoches, Tx; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MAINTAINS AA2 RATINGS ON $188 MLN NYC GO INDEX RATE BONDS IN CONJUNCTION WITH REOFFERING AS FIXED RATE

Among 9 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Moody’s Corp has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $201.44’s average target is -2.46% below currents $206.52 stock price. Moody’s Corp had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $170 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $198 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Agrees to Sell Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) Business to Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Capital International Sarl holds 0.68% or 30,150 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2,122 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 394 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.08% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,800 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 19,009 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 594,287 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.02% or 815 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management owns 47,309 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 69,485 were accumulated by Quantum Management Llc Nj. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 1,596 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ghp Inv Advisors holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 28,052 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.90 million shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 319,164 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research holds 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 2,000 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 146 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.1% or 12,719 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock. M Securities Inc owns 18,057 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,668 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 4,561 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% or 8,152 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 134,030 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 3,463 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,655 are owned by Logan Cap Management Incorporated. Leavell Invest accumulated 17,270 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Sell” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, July 29 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.