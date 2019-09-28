Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Webster Bank Holds Position in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,487 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

Webster Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 5792.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 8,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 8,603 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says No Need to Fret Yet About Soft Global Growth; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Net $2.83B; 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Equities Rev $2.31B; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $167.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,680 shares to 54,513 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,671 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Management Lc Ca accumulated 19,438 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Co owns 115,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 14.28 million shares stake. 32,569 were reported by Advisor Prns Ltd Co. Tru Communication Of Vermont holds 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,880 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 29,719 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Violich Cap Management has invested 1.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intrust Bank Na owns 8,850 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank accumulated 1,723 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 1.92 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc reported 12,299 shares stake. Signature Estate And Investment Advsr Ltd reported 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Company has 8,061 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.45% or 11,849 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 24,447 shares. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership owns 18,990 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 100 shares. Toth Advisory has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 20,675 shares. Swift Run Cap Limited has invested 6.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Insight 2811 owns 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,262 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,831 shares. Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ariel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 35,692 shares. Stillwater Investment Management has 10,657 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 21,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 164,958 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd holds 2.51% or 43,214 shares in its portfolio.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 424 shares to 7,476 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,625 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH).

