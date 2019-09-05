Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Increased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.78 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Upped by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 20.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 4.22M shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 42,452 shares to 466,628 shares, valued at $29.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,093 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). North Star Inv Management holds 15,350 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Company invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ingalls And Snyder holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,138 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parnassus Investments Ca invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh owns 1.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,181 shares. Fagan invested in 1.1% or 18,180 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 4,363 shares. 5,690 were reported by Wheatland Advsr Inc. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 28,061 shares. Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Apriem Advsr reported 0.09% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Com invested in 5,280 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

