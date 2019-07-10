Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Decreased Surmodics (SRDX) Position as Shares Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by $1.99 Million as Stock Value Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 9,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 4.30M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $606.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 79,719 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $729,694 for 207.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 489,022 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Products Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 8,773 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Assoc has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 168 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,800 shares. 23,250 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 117,231 were accumulated by Amer Century Inc. Us National Bank De reported 9,888 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 258,210 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 13,760 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 43,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 199,494 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 41,060 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd stated it has 17,367 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of stock. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru holds 0.32% or 10,445 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & reported 13,158 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 24,867 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thompson Inv Mngmt has 2,375 shares. Burney Communication has 1.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Fairfield Bush And Co has 0.48% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,966 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 46,929 shares. Gibson Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,423 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd invested in 36,678 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,435 shares. Plancorp Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,069 shares. First Bank has invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Welch Ltd has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Evergreen Capital Management Limited Co has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Girard Prtn Limited owns 9,860 shares.