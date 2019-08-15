Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) as Market Value Rose; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Castleark Management Increased Its Holding by $2.87 Million

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 130.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 110,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 84,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 7.39 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 1.74 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86M for 25.53 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,915 are held by Lourd Cap Limited Liability Com. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 570 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 0.02% or 16,877 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 2,174 shares. Connors Investor holds 0.05% or 4,092 shares. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 3,649 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd accumulated 37,952 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 4,153 shares. Old Point Fincl Serv N A stated it has 1.37% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 1.27% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 13,830 shares. Hawaii-based Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 271 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.2% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com has 207,790 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Lc accumulated 755,375 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0% or 798 shares. 8,103 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. British Columbia Corp reported 84,093 shares. Franklin Res owns 0.08% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 5.44 million shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.37% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 11,619 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.14% stake. Anchor Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 527,419 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 162,505 shares. King Luther has 1.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 126,828 are owned by Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated. Parkside Bankshares & Tru accumulated 381 shares or 0% of the stock.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 213,886 shares to 161,966 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 46,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,334 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.