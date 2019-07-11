Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Surmodics (SRDX) Holding by $595,335; Share Price Declined; Sg Capital Management Position in Harsco (HSC) Decreased by $16.47 Million as Shares Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 77,122 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS BUYS THROMBECTOMY TECH ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH,; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 823,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 717,908 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 496,473 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. HSC’s profit will be $29.66 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $729,696 for 206.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

