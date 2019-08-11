Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Position in Lazard LTD (LAZ) as Stock Rose; Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) Position Has Raised by Hwg Holdings Lp

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 237,602 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 20/04/2018 – BENI STABILI BOARD TO APPOINT LAZARD AS FINL ADVISOR; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) by 935900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 18,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 18,720 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Lc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Rafferty Asset Management holds 23,117 shares. Commerce Retail Bank reported 15,873 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 12,739 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 1.10 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 96 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.01% or 12,254 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 18,070 shares. 9,365 are held by Chem Bank. The New York-based Lomas Capital Lc has invested 1.07% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 1.06 million shares. Usca Ria Lc reported 73,135 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1.21M shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 40,518 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Nicholas Prns LP accumulated 22,175 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested in 0.07% or 1.49M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 10,599 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 130 shares. Ghp Investment has invested 0.29% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Republic Inv Inc holds 0.11% or 96,276 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 141,062 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,647 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Com Nj invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,782 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1.22 million shares. 437,168 were reported by Goodnow Investment Grp Limited Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares to 20,158 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 20,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).