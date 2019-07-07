Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Surmodics (SRDX) by $595,335 as Share Value Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Declined, Holder Boston Family Office Has Lowered Its Holding

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 102,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 8.37M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 51,278 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC SRDX.O SAYS CFO ANDREW LAFRENCE RESIGNED; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $729,695 for 205.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prns Lc owns 8,773 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 4,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 62,410 shares. Trigran Invs Inc accumulated 805,258 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 9,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.13% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,367 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 12,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management accumulated 199,494 shares. Blackrock owns 2.11M shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability invested in 15,427 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 5,124 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 258,210 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,373 shares to 26,492 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 11,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C (Google C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 6,658 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 9,008 are held by Navellier And Associates Incorporated. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 381,718 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank has 19,851 shares. 786,032 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 7,222 were reported by Professional Advisory Service Inc. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.4% or 32,628 shares. New England Private Wealth Llc accumulated 9,739 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pnc Financial Grp owns 8.77M shares. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cleararc Cap has 39,715 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Management has invested 2.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cidel Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).