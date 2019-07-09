Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Position by $483,165; Market Value Rose; Cna Financial Boosted Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $576,510

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 641,904 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 2.35M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,007 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.53% or 262,467 shares. Franklin owns 10.23 million shares. First Mercantile owns 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,871 shares. Cap Int holds 0.3% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10.47M shares. 1.52 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 3.00M shares. Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Inv Co has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Orrstown Finance invested in 0.94% or 10,114 shares. Cumberland Advsr stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Narwhal Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.2% or 2.73 million shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,196 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys L by 13,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,217 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,201 were reported by Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Company. Dodge Cox owns 3,382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dubuque Bancorporation And Communications holds 4,730 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,414 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Cap Incorporated owns 6,400 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.24% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 895,659 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 313,093 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Partners Com owns 98,259 shares. Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 345,895 shares. 5,460 are owned by Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24 million for 25.13 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. The insider Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68 million.