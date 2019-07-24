Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $483,165; Share Price Rose; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Share Price Rose, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Raised by $10.97 Million Its Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, up from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 4.00M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 2.29 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video)

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.23 million for 25.93 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. Mason Jeanne K had sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68M.