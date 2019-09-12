Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Boosted Its Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $372,155; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $589,030 as Valuation Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 10,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 59,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 47,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 5.07M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 26/04/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $167.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,680 shares to 54,513 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,250 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next stated it has 2,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 527,300 shares. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 554 shares. 18,264 were reported by Creative Planning. 25,397 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Petrus Tru Lta holds 6,563 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 49,051 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). New York-based Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.65% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.14% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 27,884 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $264.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,291 shares to 246,277 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

