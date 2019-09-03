Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Decreased Position in Union Pac (UNP) as Stock Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Longer Investments Has Cut by $410,886 Its Stake

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 15,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,777 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 96,192 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,830 shares. First Merchants reported 18,220 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 1,442 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 11,028 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 9,229 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 141,163 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc reported 0.04% stake. Overbrook Mngmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 2,196 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Financial Advantage has invested 3.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zwj Inv Counsel reported 3,579 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 14,676 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc accumulated 0.13% or 1,650 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.