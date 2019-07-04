Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Decreased Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $483,165; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Oppenheimer & Company Lowered by $3.76 Million Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 9,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,044 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, down from 74,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.03M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.23 million for 25.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 69,244 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp reported 5.74% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Schroder Invest Grp has 0.34% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ing Groep Nv reported 62,783 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 36,937 are owned by First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Company accumulated 0.08% or 4,690 shares. 99,555 were reported by Raymond James Serv Advisors. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Limited invested in 0.03% or 46,327 shares. Counselors accumulated 122,398 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd invested in 0.29% or 93,219 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 942,245 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 0.25% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System accumulated 94,440 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,143 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. $2.68 million worth of stock was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,152 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,609 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W And Incorporated has invested 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 369,218 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Lc has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 2,784 shares or 0% of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc reported 1.74% stake. North Carolina-based Wedge L LP Nc has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mig Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 701 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 1.28% or 13,128 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,529 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 331,508 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.25% or 6,965 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 653 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 19,437 shares to 102,491 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.