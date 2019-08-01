Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $803,270; Cypress Asset Management Has Raised Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 1.45 million shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.51 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year's $2.15 per share. UNP's profit will be $1.71B for 18.51 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,455 shares to 71,064 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

