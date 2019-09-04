Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Union Pac (UNP) Holding By $803,270; Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holding By $942,840

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 23.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 15,778 shares with $2.64M value, down from 20,588 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $109.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) stake by 18.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 6,984 shares as Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 30,878 shares with $4.18 million value, down from 37,862 last quarter. Monolithic Pwr Sys now has $6.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 308,462 shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr stake by 39,161 shares to 54,161 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Argenx Se Sponsored Adr stake by 19,100 shares and now owns 307,000 shares. Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 9,459 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,480 were accumulated by First Mercantile. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru stated it has 3,246 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation has 331,489 shares. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 3,464 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated accumulated 3,912 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.05% or 28,351 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Company holds 213,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 119,947 shares stake. Cookson Peirce stated it has 0.31% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Fred Alger stated it has 226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldg reported 145,534 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Among 2 analysts covering Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power Systems has $165 highest and $150 lowest target. $157.50’s average target is 7.68% above currents $146.27 stock price. Monolithic Power Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MPWR in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $31.25 million for 49.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot owns 38,498 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 2.46M shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.91% or 68,556 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 1,250 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn reported 1,442 shares stake. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc reported 6,750 shares. 4,192 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability. Apriem Advsr invested in 2,979 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,631 shares. Family Firm invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hilltop Hldg Inc has 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 12,271 shares. Alley Co Ltd Com invested in 2.86% or 58,241 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has 1,525 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,046 shares stake.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.