Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position by $315,000; Stock Value Rose; Greenwood Capital Associates Holds Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 774,721 shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 20/04/2018 – BENI STABILI BOARD TO APPOINT LAZARD AS FINL ADVISOR; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – LAM IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH NEW MARKET-NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bank & Trust holds 66,633 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 887,985 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc has 3.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sit Inv Associates has 574,152 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Allen Lc has 6,683 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Zuckerman Group Inc Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 79,960 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 48,668 shares. Menora Mivtachim, a Israel-based fund reported 752,203 shares. Eos LP owns 21,620 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Ghp Inv Inc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Henry H Inc reported 1.02M shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas owns 1.04M shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Verus Fin Prtn Inc has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Prtn Cap Management has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,087 shares. 64,425 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Commerce.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Act Mng Etf by 92,575 shares to 114,655 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,933 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

