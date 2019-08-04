Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Lazard LTD (LAZ) by $315,000; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Leuthold Group Upped Its Holding by $1.82 Million as Stock Rose

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 9,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 24,876 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 15,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 1.02 million shares traded or 16.45% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC EXPECTS TALKS WITH IMF TO “RAPIDLY LEAD TO THE ADOPTION” OF A THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME – PM STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 47,615 shares to 135,658 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Japanes by 36,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,084 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Short Russell2000.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bangor National Bank holds 2,682 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Fin Fincl Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,055 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 3,212 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has 3.04 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Verity Asset Management has invested 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 13,327 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership. Dearborn Partners holds 2,293 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stanley invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.23% or 7,734 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 0.79% or 12,201 shares in its portfolio. Cap Rech Global Investors reported 33.39 million shares. Chatham Cap Grp holds 1,620 shares. Guyasuta Advisors has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trump’s Order on Kidney Care Lifts These Dialysis Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen Q2 top line down 3%; earnings down 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMGN September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Lomas Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 12,967 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 192,038 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 419,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 400,000 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 256,719 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 23 are held by Ranger Inv Mngmt L P. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 17,040 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 379,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 5.02M shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 341 shares. Nomura Inc reported 30,494 shares stake.