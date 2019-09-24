Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $356,440; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 210,495 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 204,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 54,513 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, down from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Ltd Partnership invested in 4.20M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 11,893 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 60,186 shares for 5.58% of their portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 127,772 shares. Pitcairn has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 89,978 shares. 159,086 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Aqr Lc owns 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16.08 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 1.3% or 305,228 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has 53,031 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Service has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Notis holds 3.17% or 50,152 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Family invested in 1.43% or 42,400 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,429 shares to 8,991 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 17,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,208 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15.43M shares. Botty Investors Llc holds 15,830 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 48,557 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.25% or 7,407 shares. Eqis Capital Management invested in 35,258 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 10.62 million shares. Vestor Capital Lc holds 1.62% or 160,696 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Finance Svcs Inc reported 112,529 shares stake. Btc reported 1.24% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albert D Mason reported 23,269 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 297,695 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winfield Associate holds 10,952 shares.