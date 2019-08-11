Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA); As Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Share Value Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Increased by $426,496 Its Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General moves up after Goldman Sachs nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dollar General Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening – Business Wire” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

