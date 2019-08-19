Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Boosted Stake in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Share Price Declined; Eagle Global Advisors Stake in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Has Upped by $3.01 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 176,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 3.14 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88 million, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 51,168 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 73,153 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog: European LNG Import Story Stronger Than Expected – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Date For Fourth-Quarter And Annual 2018 Results, Conference Call And Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GasLog Back At Its Lows – Buy For The Winter Season – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GasLog Ltd (GLOG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2022 At a Price of 102.5% of Par – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 521,830 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $35.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,870 shares, and cut its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP).

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares to 34,201 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,778 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr invested in 2,024 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 3.22% or 295,137 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 414,722 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fin Ser holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 8,538 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 2,645 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank has 0.09% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Conning holds 1.35% or 301,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 74,345 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nbt Financial Bank N A stated it has 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cambridge Trust Communication has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.17% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 20,443 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 56,762 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).