Murphy Oil (MUR) to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019; Fluidigm (FLDM) Shorts Up By 5.9%

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:MUR) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Murphy Oil Corp’s current price of $18.35 translates into 1.36% yield. Murphy Oil Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.90% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 4.17M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) had an increase of 5.9% in short interest. FLDM’s SI was 4.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.9% from 3.89 million shares previously. With 835,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s short sellers to cover FLDM’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 871,499 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/05/2018 – FLUIDIGM CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34; 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Murphy Oil posts Q2 beat as production tops company guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), The Stock That Slid 56% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Murphy Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MUR) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Murphy Oil has $3700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 55.31% above currents $18.35 stock price. Murphy Oil had 11 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MUR in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 23. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $13.80 million activity. The insider Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold $19,956. COLELLA SAMUEL D had bought 9,000 shares worth $63,040.

More notable recent Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluidigm down 33% after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Jonathan Day Named VP, Commercial Operations, Americas – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fluidigm to Automate RNA Sequencing Library Preparation Using Microfluidics Technology – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fluidigm Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:FLDM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bill W. Colston Named to Fluidigm Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fluidigm has $15 highest and $14 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 126.03% above currents $6.34 stock price. Fluidigm had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13.