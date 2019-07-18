Murphy Oil (MUR) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Boosted Position; Ball (BLL) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Position

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 702.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 88,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 773,783 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 5,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,201 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 159,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.53. About 1.28M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/04/2018 – Jonathan Ball Named Chief Marketing Officer of Advice Local; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,846 shares to 9,905 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,345 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Addenda Capital holds 30,654 shares. Chilton Inv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.07M shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co holds 41,790 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0.27% or 32.17M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 107,961 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 965 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C stated it has 0.6% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,473 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.16% or 352,195 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1% or 495,802 shares. Raymond James & owns 180,096 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 39,333 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.22% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 17.16M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886. 91,701 shares were sold by HAYES JOHN A, worth $5.06 million.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 3,585 shares to 17,328 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 27,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 895,352 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Independenc (NDP).