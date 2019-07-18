Murphy Oil (MUR) Reaches $21.47 52-Week Low; Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (CYAD) SI Decreased By 2.34%

Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYAD) had a decrease of 2.34% in short interest. CYAD’s SI was 87,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.34% from 89,900 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 35 days are for Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s short sellers to cover CYAD’s short positions. The SI to Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.97%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 2,119 shares traded. Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) has declined 42.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAD News: 09/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – ANTICIPATE PRESENTATIONS WILL LEAD TO A SERIES OF ASSETS THAT WILL ENTER CLINICAL STAGE TESTING DURING 2019; 09/05/2018 – Celyad Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting 2018; 27/04/2018 – HAEMATOLOGICA PUBLISHES CELYAD THINK STUDY CASE REPORT OF CYAD-01 INDUCED COMPLETE REMISSION IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML PATIENT; 27/04/2018 – Haematologica publishes Celyad THINK Study Case Report of CYAD-01 lnduced Complete Remission in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patient; 17/05/2018 – Celyad Announces Pricing of $47.3M Global Offering; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD ENDED 1Q WITH EU25.1 IN CASH, CASH EQUIV,S-T INVESTMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Celyad to Present Updates On CYAD-01 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 17/05/2018 – Celyad Announces Pricing of $47.3 Mllion Global Offering; 09/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – ANNOUNCES PRESENTATIONS AT AMERICAN SOCIETY OF GENE & CELL THERAPY (ASGCT) ANNUAL MEETING 2018

The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) hit a new 52-week low and has $20.40 target or 5.00% below today’s $21.47 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.73 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $20.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $186.35 million less. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 617,612 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. The company has market cap of $165.80 million. It operates in two divisions, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure.

Among 3 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Murphy Oil had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $2200 target.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $62.49 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

