Murphy Oil (MUR) Holding Maintained by Phocas Financial Corp; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 55,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 298,770 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.65B, up from 242,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 44,563 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 495,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.69 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 11,270 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold MUR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 143.55 million shares or 0.20% more from 143.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 25,912 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.23% or 53,420 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 1,369 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.03% or 27,580 shares in its portfolio. Ent Finance Services owns 223 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,089 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 408,534 shares. 9,559 are owned by Panagora Asset Inc. Next Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Farmers Merchants stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com reported 68,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 93,933 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 987,559 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 290 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 70,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 140 shares to 8,025 shares, valued at $804.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 2,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,459 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank owns 3,847 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.25 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.03% or 6,492 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 86 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Garnet Equity Capital Hldg Inc holds 3.82% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 40,000 shares. London Company Of Virginia has invested 0.22% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Primecap Ca has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Usa Portformulas holds 3,177 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 9,813 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 166,490 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited owns 158,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 43,693 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $112.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).