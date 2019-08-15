Murphy Oil (MUR) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Chatham Capital Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $326.54. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 206,710 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 223,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 2.35 million shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.87 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

