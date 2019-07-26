Murphy Oil (MUR) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Decreased Its Stake; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Holder Mathes Company Has Lifted Stake

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.32. About 138,508 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,710 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 223,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 994,905 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 3,158 shares to 51,636 shares, valued at $22.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 101,145 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 265,104 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 956,942 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 88,800 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 15,818 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.02% or 5,400 shares. Asset has invested 0.02% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,080 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 232,410 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Shelton Management owns 262 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,590 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 8,047 shares.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $62.52 million for 15.46 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.05% or 3.89 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.34% or 8,423 shares. 724,222 are owned by Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability. 61,165 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 748,661 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 5,058 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Oak Ridge Invs Llc reported 0.14% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 210,203 shares in its portfolio. 540 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 29 shares. 6,468 are held by M&T Commercial Bank Corporation. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc owns 1.47% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 1.69M shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.