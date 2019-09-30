Murphy Oil (MUR) Holder Alpha Windward Cut Its Holding; Malaga Cove Capital Has Decreased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position as Share Value Rose

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 95.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 783 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17,000, down from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 3.74M shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.74 million shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Murphy Oil Guides To A 20% Production Increase – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Murphy’s Radical Jump Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Murphy Oil Reportedly Receives Big Bid For Malaysian Assets – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chairman and CEO retires from energy co. that moved to Houston last year – Houston Business Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Drilling Permit Roundup: Unconventional driller makes new play in Eagle Ford Shale – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 34.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MUR’s profit will be $37.31M for 23.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold MUR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 143.55 million shares or 0.20% more from 143.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 11,854 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 266,374 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 18,497 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 423,290 shares. Millennium accumulated 0.09% or 2.19 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 303,578 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. American Grp Incorporated reported 318,903 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated invested 0.05% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 624,241 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 125,900 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 105,348 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,217 shares to 15,809 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 75,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 101,113 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Co holds 12.02M shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com invested in 6,174 shares. 11,973 were reported by Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 14,743 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 18,343 shares. 89.72 million are held by Vanguard Inc. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.24% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 648,649 shares. Patten Grp Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 42,016 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited owns 3,890 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 111,502 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc owns 5,508 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 7,700 are owned by Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 902 shares.