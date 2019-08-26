Murphy Oil (MSM) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding by $5.64 Million as Stock Declined; Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MSM) by 299.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 194,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 259,330 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 64,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 200,006 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 8,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 43,946 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 35,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 3.43 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,275 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Lc reported 414,435 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability accumulated 58,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Yorktown Mngmt And Rech owns 24,100 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 75,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,437 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.5% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 9,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com accumulated 0.02% or 29,155 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:KR) by 627,570 shares to 47,910 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,020 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm (NASDAQ:INTC).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 298,548 shares to 66,894 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 42,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

