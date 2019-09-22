Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Both Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.25 N/A 1.27 18.99 Penn Virginia Corporation 37 1.08 N/A 11.42 3.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Murphy Oil Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Murphy Oil Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Murphy Oil Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Penn Virginia Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Murphy Oil Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

Murphy Oil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Murphy Oil Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Murphy Oil Corporation is $26.83, with potential upside of 16.25%. On the other hand, Penn Virginia Corporation’s potential upside is 113.74% and its average price target is $70. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation seems more appealing than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Murphy Oil Corporation.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.