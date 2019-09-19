Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.24 N/A 1.27 18.99 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.47 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Murphy Oil Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil Corporation’s current beta is 1.92 and it happens to be 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Lilis Energy Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Lilis Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Murphy Oil Corporation’s upside potential is 17.32% at a $26.83 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Lilis Energy Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance while Lilis Energy Inc. has -77.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Murphy Oil Corporation beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.