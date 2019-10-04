Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Both Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 20 3.59 152.90M 1.27 18.99 EQT Corporation 11 -0.29 252.54M -3.28 0.00

Demonstrates Murphy Oil Corporation and EQT Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 748,409,202.15% 5.9% 2.6% EQT Corporation 2,238,829,787.23% -3.2% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Murphy Oil Corporation is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and EQT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 3 4 2.50 EQT Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

The upside potential is 22.74% for Murphy Oil Corporation with average target price of $26.88. On the other hand, EQT Corporation’s potential upside is 97.62% and its average target price is $19.13. The results provided earlier shows that EQT Corporation appears more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares and 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares. Murphy Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend while EQT Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors EQT Corporation.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.