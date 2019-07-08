Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.53 N/A 1.27 22.19 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.34 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Murphy Oil Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil Corporation has a beta of 2.11 and its 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Comstock Resources Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Comstock Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Murphy Oil Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Comstock Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Murphy Oil Corporation’s consensus price target is $27.75, while its potential upside is 13.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09% Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Murphy Oil Corporation beats Comstock Resources Inc.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.