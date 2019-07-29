Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.39 N/A 1.27 22.19 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Murphy Oil Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Murphy Oil Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil Corporation has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Approach Resources Inc.’s 178.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.78 beta.

Liquidity

Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Approach Resources Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Murphy Oil Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Murphy Oil Corporation’s upside potential is 33.29% at a $29.67 average price target. Competitively Approach Resources Inc. has a consensus price target of $0.4, with potential upside of 46.79%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Approach Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 69.9% respectively. About 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09% Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has 20.09% stronger performance while Approach Resources Inc. has -67.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.