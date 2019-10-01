Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) Comparing side by side

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 20 3.57 152.90M 1.27 18.99 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41

Demonstrates Murphy Oil Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ultra Petroleum Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ultra Petroleum Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 754,316,724.22% 5.9% 2.6% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Ultra Petroleum Corp. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Murphy Oil Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Murphy Oil Corporation has a 21.35% upside potential and an average target price of $26.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 72.8% respectively. 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance while Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -78.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors Murphy Oil Corporation beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.