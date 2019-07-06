Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.55 N/A 1.27 22.19 Talos Energy Inc. 23 1.50 N/A 12.50 2.26

Demonstrates Murphy Oil Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Talos Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Murphy Oil Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Murphy Oil Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -8.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Murphy Oil Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Murphy Oil Corporation has a 11.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 99.58% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Talos Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09% Talos Energy Inc. -2.15% 1.62% 36.61% 23.85% -14.86% 73.1%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation was less bullish than Talos Energy Inc.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Talos Energy Inc.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.