Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Murphy Oil Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.90% 2.60% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Murphy Oil Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation N/A 27 18.99 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Murphy Oil Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Murphy Oil Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

Murphy Oil Corporation currently has an average target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.90%. The potential upside of the competitors is 91.72%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Murphy Oil Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Murphy Oil Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil Corporation is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.92. In other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Murphy Oil Corporation.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.