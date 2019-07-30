Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.38 N/A 1.27 22.19 Diamondback Energy Inc. 104 6.43 N/A 6.36 17.16

Table 1 highlights Murphy Oil Corporation and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Diamondback Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Murphy Oil Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Murphy Oil Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Murphy Oil Corporation and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil Corporation has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Diamondback Energy Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Murphy Oil Corporation and Diamondback Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 34.01% for Murphy Oil Corporation with consensus target price of $29.67. Competitively Diamondback Energy Inc. has an average target price of $153, with potential upside of 53.72%. The results provided earlier shows that Diamondback Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Diamondback Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 0% respectively. About 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09% Diamondback Energy Inc. 3.03% 2.93% 7.96% -4.21% -12.22% 17.65%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Murphy Oil Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.