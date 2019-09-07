Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 25 0.98 N/A 1.27 18.99 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.83 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 highlights Murphy Oil Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CNX Resources Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Murphy Oil Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Murphy Oil Corporation is currently more expensive than CNX Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Murphy Oil Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil Corporation’s 1.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 92.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CNX Resources Corporation’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, CNX Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Murphy Oil Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Murphy Oil Corporation has a 41.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares and 0% of CNX Resources Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CNX Resources Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend while CNX Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats CNX Resources Corporation on most factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.