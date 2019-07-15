Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Comparing side by side

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.47 N/A 1.27 22.19 Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.13 N/A 0.97 8.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Murphy Oil Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company. Callon Petroleum Company has lower revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Murphy Oil Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Murphy Oil Corporation has a beta of 2.11 and its 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Murphy Oil Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86

Murphy Oil Corporation’s upside potential is 28.55% at a $30.17 average target price. Meanwhile, Callon Petroleum Company’s average target price is $10.57, while its potential upside is 96.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Callon Petroleum Company looks more robust than Murphy Oil Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 0% respectively. Murphy Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation was less bullish than Callon Petroleum Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Murphy Oil Corporation beats Callon Petroleum Company.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.