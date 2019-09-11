Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.02 N/A 1.27 18.99 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.20 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Murphy Oil Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.92 beta means Murphy Oil Corporation’s volatility is 92.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy Oil Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Murphy Oil Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Murphy Oil Corporation has a consensus price target of $26.83, and a 23.87% upside potential. Approach Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus price target and a 120.26% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Approach Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Murphy Oil Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance while Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.