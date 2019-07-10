Murphy Capital Management Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $692,757 as Share Value Rose; Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.47 Million

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 8.45 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 40,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 254,067 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,631 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.3% or 62,650 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,955 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 90,647 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea invested in 787,964 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 5,700 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 2.77M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa stated it has 0.03% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 13,881 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 2,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc holds 5,868 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.06% or 18,893 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 17.38 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.