Murphy Capital Management Upped Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Stake by $782,029; Bottomline Tech (EPAY) Position Held by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Tech (EPAY) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 176,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 580,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69M, up from 404,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Bottomline Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 148,698 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 20,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 3.13 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript)

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 5,697 shares to 10,895 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,403 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Sp500 Trust Sr 1 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Capital Lc accumulated 0.53% or 51,444 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 183,947 shares. Cadinha And Lc holds 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 17,590 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 6,220 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eastern Financial Bank reported 1.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bokf Na has 0.27% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stonebridge Advsr Llc reported 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Franklin Street Nc has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,345 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 203,363 shares. 13,771 are owned by Gradient. Riverhead Mgmt holds 42,985 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 27,197 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 62,736 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML’s favorite Q4 picks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Expands Financial Services Cloud with New Insurance Innovation–Bringing Policyholders, Insurers and Agents Together – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy on the Dip? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 5,418 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Mirae Asset Global Ltd accumulated 128,268 shares. Century Cos Incorporated reported 119,502 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De has 86,660 shares. Aperio Gru Lc owns 14,141 shares. 14,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 25,668 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,358 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc invested in 0.01% or 17,000 shares. Teton Advsr holds 16,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 106,943 shares.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AQB) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nasdaq grants extension for Malvern company to regain regulatory compliance – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NGM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Win Big From a Protracted Trade War – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 85,088 shares to 434,853 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.