Murphy Capital Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $692,757; JC DATA SOLUTIONS (JCDS) Shorts Up By 31.99%

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc acquired 5,921 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 87,163 shares with $10.28 million value, up from 81,242 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes

JC DATA SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:JCDS) had an increase of 31.99% in short interest. JCDS’s SI was 71,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.99% from 54,400 shares previously. With 820,300 avg volume, 0 days are for JC DATA SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:JCDS)’s short sellers to cover JCDS’s short positions. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,432 shares to 155,601 valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 291 shares and now owns 3,901 shares. Dj Us Healthcare (IYH) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.30% above currents $138.79 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Inv reported 3.27% stake. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 21,161 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co Incorporated has 64,425 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 337,554 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Vista Capital Ptnrs invested in 0.14% or 5,802 shares. Sarasin & Llp invested in 1.2% or 526,854 shares. Marietta Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 89,496 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inverness Counsel Lc Ny has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Inv Counselors reported 67,074 shares. Bokf Na owns 478,511 shares. Parthenon stated it has 373,197 shares. Fiduciary Communications stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charter Tru holds 1.38% or 97,302 shares in its portfolio.