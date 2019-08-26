Murphy Capital Management Upped Its Position in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) by $1.23 Million as Shares Declined; Dnb Asset Management As Has Raised Holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by $1.16 Billion

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 18,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 66,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 billion, up from 47,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 10,363 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $154.21. About 547,409 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 66,016 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 800 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Com accumulated 46,913 shares. 7,040 were reported by Cambridge Advisors. Kirr Marbach & Co Ltd Liability Corp In invested 2.28% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Park Avenue Securities holds 3,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com Inc owns 26,735 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 32,426 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 4,496 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 77,463 shares. The Maryland-based Torray Limited Liability Co has invested 2.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 63,015 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRTY, SSNC, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 07/29: (LXU) (RNG) (NBIX) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 2,200 shares to 146,553 shares, valued at $5.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 91,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Co, a Maine-based fund reported 50 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Finance Counselors reported 64,902 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America De holds 8.23 million shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 26,402 shares. 193,921 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. 63,836 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Tompkins Corp invested in 1,956 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 10,000 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 2,750 are held by Bridges Investment Mgmt. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 563,222 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Company has 2,833 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4,094 shares to 35,160 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,840 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Remains a Strong Pick for an Investor’s Cloud Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.