Murphy Capital Management Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $692,757; Stock Value Rose; Palestra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Copart (CPRT) Stake by $62.92 Million; Market Value Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 2.28 million shares traded or 87.93% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Health Care (XLV) by 12,883 shares to 163,115 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Telecom Services Vipe (VOX) by 6,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,170 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

