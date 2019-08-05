Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Cti Biopharma (CTIC) SI Increased By 22.5%

Cti Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) had an increase of 22.5% in short interest. CTIC’s SI was 2.84 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.5% from 2.32 million shares previously. With 284,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Cti Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s short sellers to cover CTIC’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.95% or $0.0519 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6949. About 364,463 shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has declined 67.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTIC News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.4% Position in CTI BioPharma Corp; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 13/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Mars, Incorporated/; 10/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Dom Pérignon/; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1% of CTI BioPharma Corp; 15/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — New York REIT, Inc./; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Buys New 6% Position in CTI BioPharma Corp; 25/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)/; 24/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Vertic/; 10/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — BrightMove, Inc./

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,642 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 32,618 shares with $5.45M value, down from 36,260 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $122.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.29 million. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

More notable recent CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CTI BioPharma Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CTI Bio sets protocol for late-stage study of pacritinib in myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cowen sees 94% upside in Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CTI BioPharma: Can It Differentiate Itself From Jakafi In MF Patients? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CTI BioPharma Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 5.38% above currents $173.52 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Management owns 0.83% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 32,618 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,500 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Telemus Capital Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,606 shares. Hallmark Cap reported 2.2% stake. 1.59 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James And Associates invested in 2.43M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3.82 million shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,925 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated holds 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 22,895 shares. Edgar Lomax Comm Va has invested 2.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zacks Management invested in 0.01% or 1,803 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 231,948 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc owns 3,366 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.86 million shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.