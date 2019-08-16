Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (MIXT) Shorts Lowered By 2.7%

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,642 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 32,618 shares with $5.45 million value, down from 36,260 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $114.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 2.65M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:MIXT) had a decrease of 2.7% in short interest. MIXT’s SI was 194,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.7% from 200,200 shares previously. With 79,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:MIXT)’s short sellers to cover MIXT’s short positions. It closed at $14.4 lastly. It is down 12.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 12.56% above currents $162.45 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Caprock Grp Inc stated it has 4,497 shares. 6,722 are owned by Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp stated it has 5,705 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel accumulated 11,325 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc holds 28,435 shares. 4,296 are owned by Cibc Retail Bank Usa. Marshfield Associate holds 3.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 316,468 shares. Elm Advisors has 4,802 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 730,127 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp invested in 1.59M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Telos Capital Management Incorporated owns 14,787 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hanson Mcclain reported 1,886 shares. Fred Alger reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company has market cap of $334.26 million. The firm offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services.

