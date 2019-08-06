Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $610,196 as Stock Rose; Wedbush Securities Position in Unilever Plc (UL) Decreased as Shares Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 4,698 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 13,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 391,031 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 47,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 2.12 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 3,124 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 5,267 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Essex Financial Inc has 0.46% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 1,416 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Limited Company holds 28,583 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 44,896 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.95% or 138,075 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 1.11M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 988,540 shares or 0.17% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 16,670 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. 81,253 are held by Braun Stacey Assocs Inc. Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Ptnrs has invested 0.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,700 shares. Family Firm invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares to 480,176 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IHI) by 3,272 shares to 5,924 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U S (AGG) by 3,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).