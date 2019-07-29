Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing (BA) as Valuation Declined; Harsco (HSC) Share Value Rose While Sg Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,160 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $341. About 2.79M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc analyzed 823,331 shares as the company's stock rose 21.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 717,908 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 166,570 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares to 66,131 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.37 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.