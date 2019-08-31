Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Its Amazon (AMZN) Position by $480,600; As Navigators Group (NAVG) Stock Price Were Volatile, Water Island Capital Increased Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 270 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 9,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22 million, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares to 87,163 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,214 were accumulated by Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Whetstone Capital Advsr Ltd owns 11.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,171 shares. Torray Llc has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Chase Invest Counsel has 3.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,308 shares. Finance Advisory Gp Incorporated accumulated 418 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Sky Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation holds 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 486 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6.02% or 15,207 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank accumulated 5,134 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability holds 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,457 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 3,586 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Com holds 21,243 shares. Stifel Financial holds 1.22% or 242,653 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com invested in 1,687 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares to 59,527 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,189 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

